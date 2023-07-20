Britain says it was ‘regrettable’ that the EU called the Falklands by Argentina’s preferred name

LONDON (AP) — The British government says the European Union made a “regrettable choice of words” when it referred to the U.K.-run Falkland Islands as the Malvinas, the name preferred by Argentina. A declaration from an EU-Latin America summit on Tuesday referred to the South Atlantic archipelago as ”the Islas Malvinas/Falkland Islands.” That was hailed as a diplomatic triumph by Argentina, which has long claimed the islands. A spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says EU officials have since “clarified their position.” He said “the concern is any suggestion that EU states would recognize Argentina’s claims on the Falklands, which they have now clarified is incorrect.” Britain and Argentina fought a brief war over the islands in 1982.

