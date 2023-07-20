Bolivia boosts lithium resources estimate, cementing spot as global leader

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s president says the Andean country’s total lithium resources have increased 2 million tons to a total of 23 million tons. The new estimate released Thursday further cements Bolivia’s position as the country with the most lithium resources in the world. Boliviia is seeking to accelerate its search for international partners to help develop its lithium reserves amid soaring global demand for the metal used in batteries for electric vehicles. Previous estimates placed Bolivia’s lithium resources at 21 million tons.

