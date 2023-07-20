Bipartisan trio of senators propose federal oversight of NIL compensation, athlete health care

A bipartisan group of senators is proposing new oversight of college sports and the NCAA. A bill being worked would pre-empt state laws and create national regulations for name, image and likeness compensation for players. It would also establish an entity to oversee enforcement of those rules, and fund long-term health care for athletes. Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Cory Booker of New Jersey along with Republican Jerry Moran of Kansas have previously introduced separate college sports bills.

