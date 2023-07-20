Arson caused house fire that killed Memphis firefighter and injured 3 others, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the person who set a fire that killed a Memphis firefighter and sent three others to the hospital. The Memphis Fire Department said arson was to blame for a fire late Tuesday that killed Lt. Jeffrey Norman and injured three other firefighters when they were trapped inside a burning house. Officials say the fire started in a trash bin located outside of the house. It spread to a carport and into an addition to the home above the carport. Injuries suffered by the firefighters have not been disclosed. Fire officials are asking the public to help identify the person who set the fire.

