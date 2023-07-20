An alleged drug baron wanted in the Netherlands is arrested in Colombia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union police agency Europol says that law enforcement authorities in Colombia have arrested an alleged drug baron wanted in the Netherlands. The 43-year-old Colombian national is suspected of involvement in cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking. The arrest comes amid sustained efforts to disrupt networks of traffickers who smuggle huge amounts of cocaine into Europe, often through ports in the Netherlands and neighboring Belgium. Dutch authorities have arrested several alleged gangsters in recent years linked to the country’s violent and lucrative drug trafficking networks. Europol said Thursday that the suspect was detained Tuesday in the western city of Tulua on a Dutch warrant and is now in custody awaiting extradition. His name was not released.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.