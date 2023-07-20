Amid labor turmoil in Hollywood, Broadway seems to avoid a strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway and the touring theater community seem to have avoided a labor disruption like the one that has silenced the film and television industry. The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions, which represent producers, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced Thursday they had reached a tentative agreement that had threatened a strike as early as Friday. About 1,500 workers — stagehands, hair and makeup artists, and wardrobe personnel — are directly covered by the tentative agreement, currently working on 28 productions on Broadway and 17 on tour. The agreement still needs to be ratified.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.