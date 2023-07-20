Americans descend on New Zealand to cheer for the US women’s soccer team

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — An estimated 20,000 Americans are coming to New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup and many have arrived in the days before the U.S. women’s team plays its opener against Vietnam on Saturday. The fans of the U.S. women’s team who are making the journey have a Facebook group with about 9,000 members. There may not be many more veteran American fans than Steff Colonna. She is attending her third Women’s World Cup. Colonna says “they represent our country and they represent a sport, and what they’re doing for women’s sports is awesome.”

