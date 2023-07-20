Ambassador says US sanctions on tycoon will help North Macedonia’s EU ambitions

SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to North Macedonia has defended her government’s decision to impose sanctions against a prominent local businessman. The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned businessman Jordan Kamchev, 52, on Wednesday, blocking any of his existing assets in the United States and prohibiting business ties with American citizens. U.S. Ambassador Angela Aggeler said Thursday that the action was taken to combat corruption and would ultimately help the Balkan country’s bid to join the European Union. Kamchev heads a powerful business group with investments in real estate, health care, construction and agriculture, and has been the target of several high profile corruption investigations in North Macedonia.

