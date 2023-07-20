A notorious Indonesian animal market has ended its brutal dog and cat meat trade, campaigners say

TOMOHON, Indonesia (AP) — Years after groups call for shutdown of brutal Indonesian animal markets where dogs and cats are bludgeoned by thousands and blow-torched alive, their campaigns are beginning to pay off. The mayor of Tomohon city, Caroll Senduk, has announced permanent ending of dog and cat meat slaughter and trade at one of the markets on the island of Sulawesi, known as Tomohon Extreme Market, making it the first in Indonesia to go dog and cat meat-free. The market, was previously touted as tourist attractions which also sell cat meat and the carcasses of wild and protected species such as bats, snakes and other reptiles.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.