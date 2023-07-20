1st Black woman named to full-time role as police chief of embattled force in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has been named the city’s new chief. She is the first Black woman to lead the embattled department in a full-time role. The city has gone through several chiefs and interim chiefs since the fatal police shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, during a raid in 2020. Gwinn-Villaroel inherits a department that is under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice after a yearslong investigation that alleged racial bias and a pattern of excessive force. Greenberg says the new chief also showed leadership during a mass shooting at a downtown bank in April.

