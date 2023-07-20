11-year-old daughter of top Kashmiri rebel leader issues rare appeal to visit father jailed in India

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The eleven-year-old daughter of a prominent Kashmiri rebel leader who faces life in prison in neighboring India has issued an emotional appeal, urging New Delhi to allow her to meet her father. Razia Sultan, the daughter of Mohammed Yasin Malik, 57, made this demand Thursday after she was allowed to make a speech in a legislative assembly in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. She said she was only two years old when she met her father. “I have now turned 11. I miss my father like anything. I crave to hear his voice.” Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and is claimed by both in its entirety.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.