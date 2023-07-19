Wesleyan University becomes latest school to end legacy admissions

Wesleyan University in Connecticut has become the latest school to end a policy of giving preferential treatment in admissions to those whose families have historical ties to the school. Wesleyan President Michael Roth sent a letter to the university community on Tuesday saying that a student’s “legacy status” has played a negligible role in admissions, but would now be eliminated entirely. Legacy policies have come into question after last month’s Supreme Court ruling banning affirmative action and any consideration of race in admissions. In recenty years, several schools, including Amherst College, Carnegie Melon University and John’s Hopkins University also have eliminated legacy admissions.

