US Soccer players call on Congress to reform SafeSport Center

A group of more than 100 U.S. soccer players is calling on Congress to improve the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which is tasked with protecting athletes. The U.S. Soccer Athletes Council sent a letter to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday signed by 100 current and former players, including the entire U.S. team playing in the Women’s World Cup. SafeSport was created by federal legislation passed in 201 in the wake of several abuse scandals.

