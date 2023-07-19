Turkey’s finance chief heralds $50.7 billion deals with UAE as Erdogan tours Gulf nations

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek says Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have signed deals worth $50.7 billion, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rounds off a three-country tour of the Gulf. Simsek said the various agreements would cement ties between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Erdogan began a tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE on Tuesday, seeking trade and investment opportunities for Turkey’s floundering economy.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.