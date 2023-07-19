RFK Jr. is set to testify at a House hearing over online censorship as GOP elevates Biden rival

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will be delving into claims of government censorship of online speech in a public hearing. They have called Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to testify Thursday despite requests from outside groups to disinvite the Democratic presidential candidate after his recent anti-Semitic remarks. Republicans claim conservatives are being unfairly targeted by technology companies that work with the government to stem the spread of disinformation online. In announcing the hearing, the panel led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said it “will examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans.” Republicans are eager to elevate Kennedy, who is mounting a long-shot primary challenge to Biden. He is set to testify alongside two others.

By LISA MASCARO and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

