Powerful storm sweeps Croatia and Slovenia after days of heat, killing at least 3 people

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain has killed at least three people and injured several others in Croatia and Slovenia. The storm that descended on Wednesday was the second in two days to sweep over the two countries following a string of extremely hot and dry days. An emergency doctor in Croatia’s capital says two men died when a tree fell on them.The storm brought blinding rain, flash floods and winds across Zagreb and halted the city’s transportation. Slovenia’s public broadcaster says one person was killed and another was injured when a tree fell on them in the Lake Bled area. Elsewhere in Europe, a heat wave produced wildfires and health warnings.

