Pot sales approved for events in New York after farmers complain there are too few dispensaries
NEW YORK (AP) — Marijuana can legally be sold at festivals and other events in New York under a measure approved by state regulators. The initiative passed Wednesday by the Cannabis Control Board comes after farmers complained that there are too few dispensaries to sell what they harvest. It lets growers partner with retailers and processors for sales to consumers outside of dispensaries at organized, adult-oriented, locally sanctioned events. Pot farmers around New York have said they entered this growing season still stockpiling marijuana harvested last year because the state has been opening stores too slowly. Regulators say 20 licensed retailers are currently open in New York.