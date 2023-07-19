One person was killed and two others were wounded following a shooting at a South Florida Walmart

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others are wounded following a shooting at a South Florida Walmart. Miami-Dade police say the shooting occurred Wednesday at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami. Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren’t immediately identified. Officials didn’t immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.