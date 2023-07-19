Northwestern’s ‘rampant’ hazing was ‘devastating’ for athletes of color, ex-football players say

CHICAGO (AP) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said his law firm and other attorneys have received reports of hazing within Northwestern University’s baseball and softball programs, in addition to growing complaints of hazing within the school’s football program. Crump and Chicago attorney Steven Levin said Wednesday they haven’t filed a lawsuit yet on behalf of any athletes but represent 15 people and have been in touch with dozens of former athletes. Crump said the majority of those are football players. Warren Miles Long, a running back on Northwestern’s football team starting in 2013, said players were put into a culture where sexual violence and hazing was “rampant.” He said new recruits had no sense of whether it was normal or limited to Northwestern.

By LARRY LAGE and CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press

