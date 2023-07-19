Mothers hope for answers as authorities announce ‘person of interest’ in deaths of 4 women in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The announcement that authorities are holding a person of interest in the case of four women found dead this year in Oregon has mothers of the victims hoping they may finally get answers about what happened to their daughters. One of the victims was 24-year-old Charity Lynn Perry. Her body was discovered April 24 in a state park. Diana Allen is her mother. Allen said Tuesday that Perry’s death has left her with “a horrid ache.” A law enforcement official has identified the person of interest as 38-year-old Jesse Calhoun and said he is being held in a state prison after Gov. Tina Kotek reinstated a commuted sentence. Calhoun could not be reached for comment.

By ANDREW SELSKY and LISA BAUMANN Associated Press

