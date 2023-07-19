Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a loaded pistol, metal-plated body armor and a gas mask has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Christopher Michael Alberts’ prison sentence is one of the longest among hundreds of cases stemming from the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Alberts isn’t accused of brandishing his concealed gun during the Capitol attack. But prosecutors say he used a wooden pallet as a makeshift battering ram against police officers who were guarding a stairwell outside the Capitol.

