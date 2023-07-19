Jamie Lee Curtis is working on a new children’s book, ‘Just One More Sleep,’ for January publication
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis also has a busy career as a children’s author. Her next work is called “Just One More Sleep” and is set to come out in January. Curtis says the themes of the book are the passage of time, patience and how children relate to waiting. The book is being published by Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. Curtis will again team with illustrator Laura Cornell, who worked with her on “Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born,” “Today I Feel Silly” and several other picture stories.