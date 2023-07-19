How to pay for an expensive summer move
By JACKIE VELING of NerdWallet
Summer is the most expensive time of year to move. Though costs are down this year compared to previous summers, prospective movers should still expect to pay a premium for their relocation. If you can’t afford the cost of moving outright, a credit card or unsecured personal loan could help, but pay attention to the interest rate and make sure you have a plan to pay off your debt as soon as possible. To save money on your move, get multiple quotes, consider a partial DIY approach and get rid of any unnecessary belongings.