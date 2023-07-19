Guatemalan election observers’ report cites interference from parties, justice system

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Election observers from the Organization of American States say some Guatemalan political parties and other actors unnecessarily dragged the country’s June 25 elections into the courts in an attempt to ignore the will of the people. The electoral mission released its preliminary report Wednesday. The observers wrote, “The mission considers that the abuse of legal instruments by actors unsatisfied with the results introduced a high degree of uncertainty in the electoral process and put at risk the country’s democratic stability.” For more than two weeks, the election results that put conservative former first lady Sandra Torres and progressive former diplomat Bernardo Arévalo in a runoff together went uncertified.

