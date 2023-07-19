German police search for a lioness suspected to be on the loose in Berlin’s suburbs

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have warned people in Berlin’s southern suburbs to watch out for a potentially dangerous animal, suspected to be a lioness, that is on the loose. Police in Brandenburg state, which surrounds the capital, issued a warning in the early hours of Thursday of an “escaped wild animal” and asked people in Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf — just outside Berlin’s city limits — not to leave their houses and to bring their pets indoors. The warning was later extended to southern areas of Berlin, and an alert sent on an official warning app said the animal was suspected to be a lioness. Vets and hunters were participating in a search for the creature.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.