Federal judge appoints expert to oversee Oregon agency that has been housing foster kids in hotels

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has for years housed hundreds of kids in foster care in hotels, even after promising to curb the practice in a legal settlement. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that a federal judge on Tuesday appointed an outside expert to oversee the state’s Department of Human Services, noting the agency hasn’t figured out how to stop temporary lodging on its own. Since 2018, the state has spent over $25 million housing 462 kids in foster care in hotels. A Department of Health and Human Services spokesman says the department looks forward to working with the expert to meet shared goals.

