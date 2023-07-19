Czech parliament approves treaty making it easier to deploy US troops on Czech territory

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Parliament has approved a defense treaty with the United States. The lower house of Parliament voted 115-18 in favor of the Defense Cooperation Agreement that sets a legal framework for possible deployment of U.S. troops on Czech territory and their cooperation with the Czech armed forces. It should make any such moves easier at a time of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Defense Minister Jana Cernochova signed the treaty with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington D.C. on May 23. The Czech Senate approved the treaty last week, and President Petr Pavel is expected to ratify it.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.