CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

The intense heat hitting much of the globe this summer is continuing. As southern Europe bakes under a heat wave, firefighters in Greece are getting some help from other countries in battling wildfires near Athens that have caused evacuations for several days. Protesters in Texas are raising concerns about the safety of loved ones held in prisons without air conditioning. Against the backdrop of extreme weather, the world’s two biggest climate polluters — China and the United States — met in Beijing on Wednesday to trade promises on the issue.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.