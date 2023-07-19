Cleveland Browns release defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey following spate of off-field problems

CLEVELAND (AP) — Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been cut by the Cleveland Browns after police opened an investigation into him being involved in a robbery. The team made the move Wednesday, just days before training camp is scheduled to begin. Winfrey was selected in the fourth round last year from Oklahoma. A Cleveland police spokesperson said its law department is processing a report on Winfrey and he is listed as a “suspect in an aggravated robbery incident.” The 22-year-old Winfrey was previously arrested in April after he allegedly caused “bodily injury” during an argument with a woman he was dating. That charge was dropped. Winfrey’s agent wasn’t immediately able to be reached.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.