Canada’s Trudeau convenes a crisis group over Canadian port strike as union gives 72-hour notice

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with top officials after the longshore union renewed a 72-hour strike notice after already halting shipments in and out of ports in Canada’s west coast region of British Columbia for nearly two weeks. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada says it did so in the hope of returning to the bargaining table, and it “regrets” the economic impact of the dispute that previously shut down British Columbia ports for 13 days at the start of the month, stalling cargo worth billions. About 7,400 workers at more than 30 British Columbia port terminals and other sites began striking on July 1.

