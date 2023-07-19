A man wrongly convicted in the 1994 fatal shooting of a baby sues the city of New Haven and police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 51-year-old Connecticut man who was exonerated after serving 28 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a baby in 1994 has filed a lawsuit against the city of New Haven and six now-former police officers involved in his arrest. Adam Carmon was convicted of murder and other crimes and sentenced to 85 years in prison in the shooting that killed 7-month-old Danielle Taft and paralyzed her grandmother, Charlene Troutman. A gunman had fired more than a dozen shots through their apartment window from outside. Carmon was released in December after a judge ruled that prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense and city police failed to pursue other suspects.

