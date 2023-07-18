Wisconsin’s top elections official met with FBI in 2020 election probe focusing on Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections official recently spoke with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election and pressure tactics by former President Donald Trump in battleground states he lost. Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said Tuesday that elections administrator Meagan Wolfe answered questions from the FBI and Justice Department in April. Investigators have also spoken with the leader of elections in New Mexico, Michigan and Georgia. Election leaders in Wisconsin’s two largest cities of Milwaukee and Madison have also spoken with investigators as part of the Justice Department’s probe into pressure campaigns by Trump’s associates aimed at undoing Democrat Joe Biden’s victories in battleground states.

