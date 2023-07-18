Wildfires have burned a record amount of area in the Canadian province of British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian officials say say wildfires have already burned a record amount of area in the Canadian province of British Columbia and the situation will probably get worse due to more hot, dry weather. The fires are responsible for at least two deaths in the province and, combined with a severe drought, will impact farmers and cattle producers. Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management, told a news conference 391 wildfires are currently active in the province with over half of them out of control. There have been 235 wildfires start in the last seven days.

