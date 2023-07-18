Virginia finalizes guidance on transgender students, including rolling back some accomodations

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says it has finalized new policies on the treatment of transgender students. The guidance formalized Tuesday will direct local districts to roll back some current accommodations and increase parental notification requirements regarding discussions of gender identity in the classroom. The guidance says students’ participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities like bathrooms or locker rooms should be based on the sex assigned at birth. It also says students who are minors must be referred to by the name and pronouns in their official records, unless a parent approves of something else. The new policies have been sharply criticized by LGBTQ+ advocates.

