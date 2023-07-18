UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch

BEIRUT (AP) — The United Nations food agency says it will reduce monthly cash aid for almost 120,000 Syrian refugees living in camps in Jordan. The announcement by the World Food Program comes days after the agency said it would exclude some 50,000 Syrian refugees from its food assistance program. The program earlier covered 465,000 refugees. The agency says it’s an “unprecedented funding crisis.” Jordan is a country of 11 million people and hosts some 1.3 million refugees living in camps and across the kingdom. Nearly half of the refugees in the two largest camps in Jordan — Zaatari and Azraq — rely on the cash aid. Jordanian officials have warned that the kingdom cannot fill the gap left by international donors.

