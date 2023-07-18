Time to empty the freezer? Turning a kitchen’s forgotten food into meals takes improvising

In many kitchens, a lot of food sits forgotten and unused in freezers, fridges and pantry. What if you tried to turn it all into meals? Without going shopping? AP writer Beth Harpaz tried it for a week. She had a freezer full of leftovers, a semi-stocked vegetable drawer in the fridge, and the basic pantry staples. The results were sometimes good, occasionally great, often meh. And the reactions from friends who followed the experiment on social media ranged from enthusiasm to downright hostility. There were offers to send her pizza. Her conclusions after eight days? She generated very little garbage and had no food waste. She lost weight. And she learned that one cabbage can last forever.

