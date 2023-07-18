TikTok needs to do more to comply with Europe’s new digital rules, official says

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official says TikTok needs to do more to get ready for new digital rules designed to keep users safe online. The popular video-sharing platform carried out a “stress test” to gauge its readiness for the Digital Services Act. European Commissioner Thierry Breton said Tuesday that the results showed “more work is needed to be fully ready” for when the law takes effect next month. The world’s biggest online platforms will have to comply with sweeping new standards when they kick in on Aug. 25. TikTok says it’s “committed to implementing the DSA and enhancing transparency and accountability.”

