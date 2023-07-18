South African leader says that arresting Putin if he comes to Johannesburg next month would be ‘war’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s president says that arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin — should he show up at an economic summit next month in Johannesburg — would amount to a “declaration of war” by his country. The August summit is bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Should Putin attend the gathering, he could become the subject of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court related to alleged war crimes during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says in an affidavit made public on Tuesday that such an action against Putin could also derail any efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

