Pilot dies as small plane crashes into unoccupied home in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot died Tuesday after a small propeller plan crashed into an empty New Mexico home shortly after takeoff. State Police Officer Wilson Silver says the pilot of the twin-engine Cessna aircraft called out the failure of an engine two minutes after takeoff from Santa Fe Regional Airport. He said the plane went down within a minute of that announcement in a crash that destroyed an unoccupied home a few miles from the airport. Silver said only one person appeared to be aboard the plane bound for Santa Monica, California. The identity of the deceased pilot was not immediately available.

