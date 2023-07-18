Pennsylvania woman who used bullhorn to direct Capitol rioters is convicted of Jan. 6 charges

A Pennsylvania woman who used a bullhorn to direct rioters attacking the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of charges that she joined the mob in an attempt to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth heard testimony without a jury before he convicted Rachel Marie Powell on Tuesday of felony charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. A video captured Powell using a bullhorn to encourage other rioters and give them detailed instructions about the layout of the Capitol. Court records show that Lamberth convicted Powell of nine counts, including a charge that she obstructed the joint session of Congress for certifying Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

