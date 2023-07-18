Human waste leaking from truck causes crashes on Connecticut highway

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Human waste leaking from a tractor trailer caused crashes on a Connecticut highway Monday night including one involving two state police cruisers. Authorities say 10 vehicles were in accidents on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport. No major injuries were reported. A motorcycle rider lost control and fell onto the road, ending up in a hospital with minor injuries. Vehicles crashed into other vehicles and concrete barriers. State police charged the driver with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failing to secure a load. Troopers say he knew there was a leak but drove anyway. His employer declined to comment.

