Germans should emulate southern Europeans’ siesta during heat waves, public health group says
BERLIN (AP) — Germans should emulate the southern European tradition of the siesta as a way to support workers during the country’s frequent hot spells, according to the head of an association representing public health officers. Germany’s health minister reacted positively to the suggestion on Tuesday but said companies and employees would have to decide whether to take it up. While Germany has avoided the kind of temperatures roasting southern Europe this week, it has sizzled at times this summer in temperatures in the mid-90s Fahrenheit. Germany has no tradition of the kind of extended afternoon breaks that are common, for example, in Spain. The highest temperature so far this year, 101.8 degrees Fahrenheit, was recorded in Bavaria on Saturday.