Dozens of officers respond to South Carolina gunfire; no injuries immediately reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Reports of gunfire have brought dozens of police officers to a busy intersection near Columbia, South Carolina. Police tweeted Tuesday afternoon that no injuries were immediately reported and that officers were trying to find the shooter. The area is about 5 miles from where Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis held a rally about an hour before. Several hotels are near the intersection about 2 miles from downtown Columbia. Authorities say police are evacuating them as they search for a male suspect. Patients at nearby clinics and people in other businesses are being asked to stay inside.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.