DeSantis fights to reset his stagnant campaign as Trump dominates the 2024 conversation
By STEVE PEOPLES, MEG KINNARD and BRIAN SLODYSKO
Associated Press
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For Ron DeSantis, Tuesday was supposed to be an important opportunity to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign. But yet again, the moment was overshadowed by Donald Trump. The former president was the overwhelming focus for much of the day as DeSantis spoke out at a press conference and sat for a highly anticipated interview designed to reassure anxious donors and primary voters that he’s still well-positioned to defeat Trump. The Florida governor is facing new urgency to refocus his White House bid coming out of the most tumultuous weekend of his young campaign.