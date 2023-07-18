DeSantis becomes first major party candidate to enter South Carolina’s 2024 presidential primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed paperwork on Tuesday for South Carolina’s 2024 presidential primary. He’s the first presidential candidate from a major political party on the ballot for South Carolina’s first-in-the-South contest. The filing comes at a consequential moment for DeSantis. He entered the race in May with expectations that he would become the primary threat to former President Donald Trump. But DeSantis has struggled to make inroads against Trump, who holds a commanding lead. DeSantis recently began cutting campaign staff. Later Tuesday, DeSantis planned to to roll out his plans to reform a U.S. military he claims is too focused on efforts at diversity and inclusion.

