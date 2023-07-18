Baltimore squeegee worker on trial for murder acted in self-defense in motorist’s death, lawyer says

BALTIMORE (AP) — Attorneys for a Baltimore teen accused of fatally shooting a baseball bat-wielding motorist last summer presented a self-defense argument during opening statements at his first-degree murder trial, which opened Tuesday in Baltimore Circuit Court. Prosecutors say motorist Timothy Reynolds approached youths washing windshields at an intersection near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and one of the youths shot him five times. Defense attorney J. Wyndal Gordon told jurors the driver was the aggressor and the case was about road rage — not squeegee workers. But prosecutor Cynthia Banks told the jury that Reynolds was out-maneuvered and gunned down with five shots to his body.

