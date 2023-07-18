A UK woman jailed for obtaining tablets to end her pregnancy is to be released after appeal

LONDON (AP) — A woman who was jailed for illegally obtaining abortion tablets to end her advanced pregnancy will be released from prison after Britain’s Court of Appeal reduced her sentence Tuesday. Carla Foster, a 45-year-old mother of three, was handed a 28-month sentence last month after she admitted to obtaining abortion pills to induce a miscarriage when she was 32 to 34 weeks pregnant in 2020. The medication was intended for use in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, and authorities had allowed the drugs to be delivered by mail during the COVID-19 lockdown. Three appeal judges ruled Tuesday that Foster’s sentence should be reduced to 14 months and be suspended.

