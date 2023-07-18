A closer look at Panmunjom, the famous border town where a US soldier crossed into North Korea

A series of low-slung buildings and somber soldiers dot the border village of Panmunjom inside the DMZ, or demilitarized zone. That’s the swath of land between North and South Korea where a U.S. soldier on a tour crossed into North Korea under circumstances that remained. The soldier was on a tour of the storied border town of Panmunjom inside the 154-mile-long DMZ when the crossing happened. It remained unknown what prompted the soldiers actions, though U.S. officials said he was facing disciplinary action. The length of the DMZ is lined with observation posts on both sides, whose soldiers watch the border and each other carefully for any signs of transgression.

By The Associated Press

