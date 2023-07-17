The military chiefs of Pakistan and Iran agree to work together to stop border attacks by militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The top military leaders of Pakistan and neighboring Iran have agreed to step up cooperation and intelligence sharing and take “effective actions” to prevent attacks by separatist militants along their porous border. The agreement was reached during a visit by Pakistan’s powerful army chief Gen. Asim Munir to Tehran over the weekend. Munir traveled to Tehran on a two-day visit following a surge in attacks in the country’s southwestern Baluchistan province, which shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran. Pakistan’s relations with Iran have witnessed ups and downs in recent years because of cross-border attacks by Pakistani militants who seek Baluchistan’s independence from the central government in Islamabad.

