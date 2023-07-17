Singapore’s prime minister says Parliament speaker and lawmaker quit over extramarital affair

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore’s prime minister says two lawmakers from the ruling party have resigned for failing to end their extramarital affair despite being advised to do so. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday that he had accepted the resignations of Parliament Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and lawmaker Cheng Li Hui as they fell short of the “high standards of propriety and personal conduct” expected of all lawmakers. It was the latest setback for Singapore’s long-ruling People Action Party, after a high-level graft probe against a Cabinet minister. Lee says he had advised the two to end their affair and again spoke to them in February. The premier says he discovered new information this month suggesting the affair was still ongoing.

